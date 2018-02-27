KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested over 88 accused persons in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the metropolis here on Monday.

According to the details, Karachi police claimed to have arrested at least 71 accused persons in 55 raids and after an encounter while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. The accused persons arrested were including a murderer, four absconders, four robbers, 19 for possessing illegal weapons, 16 drug paddlers while 19 involved in different sort of criminal activities.

Police claimed to have recovered 19 pistols, one SMG rifle, one shotgun, one hand grenade and huge quantity of narcotics. On the other side, rangers claimed to have arrested at least 17 accused persons while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Rangers spokesperson said that the Rangers conducted raids in Khrader and Awami Colony localities while arrested three outlaws including Arsalan aka Gajni, Ishaq and Kamran. Rangers said that the accused persons were involved in various sort of criminal activities including the sale purchase of stolen and snatched motorbikes. Ranger also conducted raid in Mithader area while arrested five accused persons including Kamran, Rehan, Rizwan, Raza and Irfan Ghazali.

The accused persons arrested were involved in extortion activities while facilitating the criminals through illegal telephone exchange. Rangers also arrested six more accused persons including Ali Raza, Ahmed Hussain, Yousaf, Abid, Anwar and Shabbir.

The accused persons were involved in various cases of robberies and street crimes. Ranges also arrested three more accused persons in raids carried out in Memon Goth and Malir areas while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.