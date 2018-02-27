Ideology is a comprehensive set of ideas or beliefs shared by a group of people. It forms the basis of a political theory or a movement. It becomes a formidable force in the hands of a visionary leader and it can alter the course of history if exercised by a statesman like Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The Quaid also based his struggle for Pakistan on an ideology called Two-Nation Theory or the ideology of Pakistan. This ideology emanated from the consciousness of the Muslims of India regarding their Islamic identity. It drove the Muslims of the sub-continent to achieve which seemed unachievable. The critics of this ideology could not stop its transformation into a separate independent homeland for the Muslims, however, they nurtured an unending grudge against it and started patronizing the fifth columnists in our own rank and file. Some of them negate its very existence during the Pakistan Movement and attribute it to President General Muhammad Yahya Khan's military junta. At the behest of their patrons, they questioned its utility after achieving independence. They also claim that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah wanted to establish a secular state instead of an Islamic and to strengthen their argument they present an out of context excerpt of the Quaid-i-Azam's speech on August 11, 1947. They strived to distort the vision of the Quaid by driving out the spirit of Islam from Pakistan Movement. Through their writings and speeches, they tried to create ambiguity regarding the real causes and objectives of the demand for Pakistan. In the name of liberalism and enlightened moderation, they promoted immoral Hindu and Western culture among the youth. Neither the government nor opposition took notice of this nefarious campaign as such issues do not fall under their preferences. The first person who got cognizance of this alarming situation and its terrible effects was none other than a staunch patriot, a veteran of Pakistan Movement, Editor-in- Chief of Nawa-i-Waqt Group of Publications & Chairman of the Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust late Majid Nizami. He had devoted his life for the promotion and protection of the ideological basis of Pakistan. He lived and died for this Allah-bestowed country. The said onslaught of the fifth columnists was unbearable for him. He always called himself a "Certified Mujahid-i-Pakistan" as he received a certificate and a sword from the first Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan in recognition of his meritorious services during the Pakistan Movement.

Hence, owing to his love for his mother country, he accepted this challenge and devised a comprehensive strategy to counter this offensive. One of the key features of this strategy was to arrange Nazaria-i-Pakistan Conference on annual basis. It was an epoch-making decision. He elaborated that the primary objective of this ideological congregation is to strengthen the conviction of the masses in the ideological basis of this country and highlight its Islamic identity. It would fulfill our commitment with the martyrs of the Pakistan Movement who sacrificed their lives to provide us an independent Islamic state. Majid Nizami firmly believed that if the ideological boundaries of Pakistan would be strong, its geographical boundaries would eventually become insurmountable.

The first conference held on October 25-26, 2008 and the over-whelming response it received from the masses was every encouraging. So far, nine such conferences have taken places and were participated in by the delegates from all over Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. Representation of expatriates was also quite visible. The 10th annual three-day Nazaria-i-Pakistan Conference is commencing today and will culminate on 15t March. However, an extended sitting would be held on Friday, March 2.

The theme of this conference is Khud Inhasaari. Nishan-i-Manzil (Self-dependence. The Mark of Destination). Important national leaders and intellectuals shall throw light on this theme and its allied subjects. It is pertinent to mention that despite extremely unfavorable conditions, the Muslims of the sub-continent achieved independence depending entirely on their own vigour. Their achievement is a splendid example of self-defense dependence. Under the prevailing political uncertainty and between different state institutions, this conference is a candle of hope around which the devotees of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah are gathering.

Insha Allah, it will be a source of inspiration and courage for all those who want to see Pakistan sound and stable, a citadel of Islam and a true impression of the state of Madinah established by our great Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).

The writer is Director Research & Publications in the Nazaria- i-Pakistan Trust.