ISLAMABAD - Accountability Court Islamabad has accepted for hearing supplementary reference in the assets beyond means case against former finance minister Ishaq Dar and directed the NAB to produce the other accused in the court today (Tuesday).

NAB Special Prosecutor Imran Shafeeq and Investigation Officer (IO) submitted the supplementary reference to the Registrar's Office.

In the supplementary reference, the NAB had listed another four accused while some 10 persons were also added to the list of prosecution witnesses.

The reference has been filed at a time when an accountability court in the federal capital has almost concluded the trial proceedings as it has recorded the statements of 29 out of 30 witnesses.

The reference would likely delay the conclusion of the trial and would make it difficult for the trial court to meet a six-month deadline set by the Supreme Court. Joint Investigation Team head Wajid Zia was among the witnesses yet to be testified by the court.

The supplementary reference also implicated National Bank of Pakistan President Saeed Ahmad Khan, and directors in company owned by former finance minister Ishaq Dar, Naeem Mahmood and Mansoor Raza as accused in the case.

The fresh documents attached with the supplementary reference included transaction of a massive amount in their accounts. In the accounts of accused an amount of Rs48.28 crore was transferred. The details also included transfer of $4.6 million in the accounts of directors of Ishaq Dar company’s Naeem Mahmood and Mansoor Raza.

The court accepted the supplementary reference for hearing with the direction to NAB authorities to produce the persons listed as co-accused before the court today(Tuesday).