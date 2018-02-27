MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK Supreme Court former chief justice Manzoor Hussain Gillani welcomed the decision of Pakistan government to abolish AJK Council and transfer of its power to the government through amendment to Act 1974.

Talking to journalists at Kashmir Press Club, Gillani called for immediate implementation of the decision to dissolve the AJK Council. The decision was recently taken by Prime Minister Shahid Haqan Abbasi to transfer its stipulated working business to the AJK government in response to the much-cherished demand of the people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Responding to a series of questions by the journalists, he said that the institution of AJK Council enjoyed no status of the upper house of AJK Parliament. AJK Parliament is comprised of only the AJK Legislative Assembly, he underlined.

"Rather in present circumstances AJK Council performs as the parallel government in Azad Jammu Kashmir headed by its chairman/prime minister of Pakistan and the government of Azad Jammu Kashmir since the council performs on the advice of the government of Pakistan," Gillani observed.

He recalled as saying that AJK Council was established under Act 1974 replacing the Act 1970 - the Interim Constitution of AJK - through introducing required amendments.

"We (AJK) should be directly connected with Pakistan for the stability of the country to perpetuate efforts for onward moving ahead to reach to the settlement of Kashmir issue under UN resolutions and the UNCIP," he said.

He added that there would be no harm as a result of the abolition of the AJK Council and transfer of all of its existing 52 subjects to the government of Azad Jammu Kashmir which are directly-related to the internal development, progress and prosperity of AJK through more empowerment of the AJK government.

He pointed out that under the UNCIP, four of the major subjects including defence, foreign affairs and currency were required to be maintained and intact with the government of Pakistan for the safety, security and prosperity of Azad Jammu Kashmir. He further said that primarily the objective of emergence of AJK Council was to fill-in the gap but contrary to this great spirit, it turned into a gulf in the already presence of the ministry of Kashmir affairs and the AJK government, he observed.

He said that in such circumstances, there was no justification of continuation of the AJK Council further more. "Rather it should immediately be dissolved and merged into AJK Legislative Assembly to maintain and further strengthen the direct working relationship of AJK government with the government of Pakistan," he said.

He also demanded the transfer of Pakistan-based Jammu Kashmir State property into the control of AJK government since the state property belonging to Maharaja Hari Singh, the former Dogra ruler of the Jammu Kashmir state, was presently in the control of Azad Jammu Kashmir Council, he said.

The retired chief justice reiterated his demand for giving AJK the due representation in both the houses of the parliament of Pakistan including Senate and the National Assembly in the larger interests of the rights of the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir and the Kashmir cause.

To a question, Justice Gillani said that the proposed members of the Senate and National Assembly be elected by the members of Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

He observed that it would further improve and strengthen the relationship of the people of Jammu Kashmir with Pakistan besides opening new avenues for the speedy progress and prosperity of AJK. He added that his proposal for giving representation to AJK in both the houses of the parliament of Pakistan will not resort any harm to the Kashmir issue which primarily involve the Kashmiris' struggle for the achievement of their legitimate right to self-determination under the spirit of the UN resolutions.