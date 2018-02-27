ISLAMABAD - Al-Arabia Sugar Mills Limited (ASML) has submitted an application to National Electric Power Regulator Authority (Nepra) for power generation licence for its existing thermal generation facility/co-generation power plant.

Sources told APP that ASML set up 18 MW bagasse plant at Shahpur Sadar, District Sargodha.

The total installed capacity of the plant is 18 MW and has three units (4 MW, 4 MW and 10 MW).

The generation facility of ASML is proposed to be connected on 11 kV bar of Shahpur 132/11 kV grid on double circuit of Osprey conductor of length 2.5 km.

ASML intends to supply surplus electric power from its above mentioned generation facility to Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Limited (Fesco).