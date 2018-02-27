KARACHI-One of the most anticipated Pakistani film releases of this year, Cake is set to receive its world premiere in London’s West End on Tuesday, March 13.

Vue West End will lay the red carpet to welcome the stars Aamina Sheikh, Sanam Saeed, Adnan Malik and Beo Raana Zafar; director Asim Abbasi and producer Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari alongside a who’s who guest list of celebrities and VIPs.

Cake, a co-production between UK and Pakistan, has been generating worldwide buzz since the teaser was launched. UK fans and audiences are preparing to welcome the stars, who will embark on a UK-wide tour, kick-started by the world premiere and ahead of the film’s theatrical release on March 30.

A truly crossover Pakistani film, Cake is a family drama about love, loss, choices and responsibilities. The story unravels when the ageing patriarch of the Jamali family is taken ill and his eldest daughter and sole caregiver, Zareen, is forced to reconnect with her sister, Zara, on her return from London.