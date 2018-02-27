Islamabad - The capital city is all set to get first of the model police stations the government has planned in the near future.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal would inaugurate the Secretariat police station as Model Police Station within the next few days. According to sources, the Prime Minister is also likely to attend the occasion. According to the plan, investigation at these stations would follow the model in European countries. The system for registering complaints would also be computerized. This will facilitate the complainants in the course of investigation.

Police reforms are always needed in the wake of new technologies, new challenges and socio-political developments. ICT Police is strongly of the view that reforms in police stations, supervisory offices and Central Police Office would also help address the grievances of citizens and to rebuild positive image of the police.

ICT Police has a program of conversion of traditional police stations into e-powered Model Police Stations which aims to initiate reforms in police management systems with E-Governance, trainings of police officials, investigation methodology, and human resource management and police image building. A front desk will be established at every Model Police Station as a reception for citizens coming to the station for their matters. The desk will be IT enabled and connected with back office functions.

Under the programme, registration of complaint and issuance of computerized receipt, auto generated SMS to visiting citizens and registration in citizen feedback system for future reference and tracking would be ensured.