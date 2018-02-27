LAHORE - A petition, who questioned alleged out-of-turn appointments and promotions at the Lahore High Court Monday appealed to the chief justices of Supreme Court and Lahore High Court to order officials to stop inquiries against him.

Akmal Khan, the petitioner, also appealed to the CJs for his promotion as well as audit in Lahore High Court employees’ welfare fund.

He said that he was transferred from Lahore High Court’s principal seat to Bahawalpur bench in July last year after he moved petition against alleged out of turn appointment and promotions. Since then he had been serving there but now he had been facing ‘inquiries’ initiated against him over a number of charges, he said.

He said the main charge against Akmal Khan was that he did not report to head judgment writer for two months after he was transferred from the principal seat to Bahawalpur bench. An inquiry panel headed by Additional Registrar Shahid Hussain was holding his inquiry while Deputy Registrar Nasrullah Khan Niazi was departmental representative/prosecutor. Asghar Hayat, Samual Javed and Zahoor Ahmad Kharal were the witnesses against him.

According to Akmal Khan, the petitioner, he had written the authorities against Deputy Registrar Nasrullah Khan Niazi for having patchy record and for allegedly tempering the official record as well as against assistant registrar Asghar Hayat but the former was made prosecutor while the later was appointed as witness in inquiry against him. He said he was asked by a former Chief Justice to withdraw his petition against alleged ‘Out of turn appointments and promotions’ at the Lahore High Court and he refused but soon after that he was transferred from Lahore to Bahawalpur.

The petitioner said now again the inquiry officer of the inquiry panel had asked him to withdraw the petition against the alleged out of turn promotions and illegal appointments as his friend Muhammad Nasir was also among the affectees of the petition.

He also said that he was being victimized just for raising voice against the alleged out of turn promotion and demanding the authorities to distribute copies of new rules of Lahore High Court establishment being framed for last two years. He appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan and Lahore High Court Chief Justices to address his grievances.