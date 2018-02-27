islamabad-The foundation stone of Sihala flyover will be laid in first week of March, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Communications was told in a meeting held on Monday at NHA Headquarters.

The NHA officials told the committee that keeping in view convenience of road users, construction would start at the earliest and the project would be completed in the stipulated time.

The committee was told that during fiscal year 2018-19, the NHA would work on 100 projects and an amount of Rs790.66 billion would be spent on these projects. The standing committee approved all the projects and recommended that the projects in less-developed areas might be completed on priority basis.

Moreover, the NA body recommended that Jandola-Zoab road, Quetta-Kuchlak-Zoab road, Shahdad Kot bypass, Karachi Northern bypass and projects in other less-developed areas might be included in public-sector development programme of the NHA for the year 2018-19. The committee approved projects worth Rs805 billion in the meeting.

The projects include those of National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP), Green Line Project of Karachi and National Transport Research Centre for the year 2018-19.

The standing committee resolved that projects of highways would be completed in an apolitical way by remaining aloof of all political affiliations. The standing committee constituted a sub-committee to check condition of the roads in South Punjab and Sindh and submit its report within a month.

The meeting was presided over by Chairman Standing Committee on Communications Muzammil Qureshi and attended by members of National Assembly including Nazir Ahmed Bughio, Ramesh Lal, Salim Rehman, Hamid-ul-Haq Khalil, Sanjay Parwani, Maulana Qamar-ud-Din, Sahibzada Tariq Ullah, Naseema Hafeez Panezai, Usman Khan Tarakai and Shahjehan Muneer Mangrio.

Moreover, Secretary Communications Furqan Bahadur Khan, DC Qamber Shahdad Kot, DPO Laki Marwat and other senior civil officers also attended the meeting and gave briefing to the committee on the agenda related to their areas and departments.