BoDs of QATPL, PTPL meet

LAHORE (PR): The board of directors of Quaid-e-Azam Thermal (Pvt) Ltd (QATPL) met the other day at the company’s office under the chairmanship of Arif Saeed, chairman BoD QATPL.

The Board considered the matters pertaining to the management of the company in the wake of detention of Ahad Khan Cheema, CEO QATPL. The board inter alia observed that Cheema has served QATPL with distinction and merit; he and his team steered complex procurement process which has resulted in saving of billions of rupees to the public exchequer. Cheema displayed high professional competence, honesty and excellent leadership in the timely execution of 1180MW Bhikki power plant. The board reviewed the company’s operations and expressed its satisfaction on overall progress and testing & commissioning phase of the project.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of Punjab Thermal (Pvt) Ltd (PTPL) also met the other day at the company’s office under the chairmanship of Abdul Basit, chairman BoD PTPL.

The board reviewed the matters concerning management of the company in the context of detainment of Ahad Khan Cheema, CEO PTPL. The board, among other things, noted that Cheema's contribution to the company is unmatched. He and his team has set high standards of transparency, efficiency and speed in completing the procurement process through International competitive bidding for hiring of EPC contractor for the project and managed to achieve un-precedent lowest ever EPC and LTSA prices which resulted in saving billions of rupees. The board recalled that being CEO-PTPL,

Cheema maintained high professional standards with integrity and competence.

The board reviewed that progress made on the project so far and expressed its satisfaction of the fast pace of the project and completion of set milestones within the timelines specified for the project.

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ introduced

LAHORE (PR): Samsung Electronics has introduced the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, the smartphones that reimagine the way people communicate, share and experience the world. Made for an age in which consumers increasingly communicate and express themselves more with images, videos and emojis, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ drive innovation with Samsung’s advanced camera. Redesigned with a new Dual Aperture lens that powers an innovative low light camera, Super Slow-mo video capabilities and personalized AR Emoji, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ ensure users do not miss a moment and make their everyday epic.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ deliver an enhanced entertainment experience with powerful stereo speakers tuned by AKG, immersive audio with Dolby Atmos® and a refined edge-to-edge Infinity Display1– a key staple in Samsung’s design heritage. In addition, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will come with the new SmartThings app, which unites Samsung’s existing IoT services into one single, smart experience.

“The way we use our smartphones has changed as communication and self-expression has evolved,” said DJ Koh, president and Head of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics. “With the Galaxy S9 and S9+, we have reimagined the smartphone camera. Not only do the Galaxy S9 and S9+ enable consumers to shoot great photos and videos anywhere, it’s a smartphone that’s designed to help them connect to others and express themselves in a way that’s unique and personal to them.”

VentureDive to invest in Taplando

LAHORE (PR): VentureDive, one of region’s fastest growing technology companies, has announced plans to enter into the augmented reality arena via investment in Taplando, a augmented reality start-up.

As per the announcement, VentureDive will invest in Karachi-based Taplando with an aim to develop a range of Augmented Reality (AR) offerings. AR applications take a live or indirect view of a physical, real-world environment and ‘augment’ elements therein through layering on top of the ‘live image’ various digital information or images, via multiple sensory inputs, including audio, visual, and haptic. With recent developments in smartphone technologies, AR-based applications and games have lately been all the rage.

As part of its vision to help foster regional entrepreneurship and technological innovation, VentureDive is constantly on the lookout for new technology start-ups to support and with which to partner.

Taplando is currently set to be amongst the first Pakistani companies to completely develop AR mobile games in-house. By combining their strengths and resources, the two companies hope to create compelling, exciting, and immersive AR mobile games and applications, for Pakistan as well as the rest of the world.

Commenting on the occasion, Taplando’s CEO Muhammad Shariq said, “This investment will help us a great deal towards establishing a strong base. VentureDive has already made a mark within the technology sector; it is one of those rare companies that have the courage to invest in early stage startups. I believe that working together with VentureDive, Taplando will be the next billion dollar company in their portfolio."

LUMS Book Fair 2018 a success

LAHORE (PR): The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) Gad and Birgit Rausing Library organised its Annual Book Fair 2018 recently. The Fair was held to help nurture and build a love for reading amongst students by providing them with easy access to a wide range of quality fiction and non-fiction books.

The LUMS library holds a book fair each year and this year’s fair exhibited books by over 25 leading local and international booksellers and publishers at specially discounted prices for the students.

The event was inaugurated by Dean Mushtaq Ahmad Gurmani School of Humanities and Social Sciences (MGSHSS), Dr Kamran Asdar Ali, who also visited various book stalls along with Dr Nadeem Siddique, Manager LUMS Library. Renowned authors Mustansar Hussain Tarar, Amjad Islam Amjad and Wasi Shah also attended the fair. The fair was attended by a large number of students, faculty members, and their families.