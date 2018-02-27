LAHORE - The stakeholders of cotton supply chain have constituted a Council of Cotton Stakeholders to finalise a joint strategy on achieving cotton production targets set under the Cotton Mission 2025 by the Government of Punjab.

Provision of a level playing field all across entire value chain in Punjab by bringing down cost of inputs, improvement in productivity/yields through introduction of better cottonseed technology, upgrading harvest technology, improved extension services to provide timely information to farmers & reclaiming area encroached by sugar cultivation was the broad consensus reached amongst all the stakeholders.

A joint session of cotton value chain stakeholders held at the Aptma Punjab office was attended by Aptma Central Chairman Aamir Fayyaz, chairman Ali Pervaiz Malik, senior vice chairman Adil Bahsir, Mian Mahmood Ahmed from Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association and Dr Muhammad Ghazanfar, Additional Secretary Planning, Department of Agriculture Punjab.

They said that steps should be taken to enhance the cotton productivity, make available a level playing to all stakeholders against the regional competitors and the input costs of cotton farmers should be made compatible in the region.

The participants also agreed on the point that new varieties of cotton seed should be introduced under the Public Private Partnership while involving the private sector seed development companies.

They also agreed to address the quality issues in line with the predetermined parameters set in the Cotton Standardization.

They called for encouraging indigenous production of oil and blending it with the imported palm oil.

The participants also resolved to secure appropriate price of cotton seed (banola), a byproduct of cotton for this purpose to improve profitability of cotton farmers.

The council will organise a joint seminar before the start of cotton sowing season.