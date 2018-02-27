QILA DIDAR SINGH-MNA Tariq Mehmood's defection to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) would cause no harm to PML-N.

This was maintained by local PML-N MPA Ch Ashraf Warraich during a media talk at his farmhouse on Monday.

He said that the PML-N doesn't need gang of blackmailers and their defection is a good omen for the party. "Tariq Mehmood and his group had demanded political favours from the party leadership and when their demands were not met, they left from the party," he said. He accused Tariq Mehmood of embezzling funds worth millions of rupees that were released in the name of development projects. He said that Gujranwala is the stronghold of the PML-N and it would be in future. He added that the party is enjoying the support of all the chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors of the union councils. "In the next general election, people would bury politics of those who change their loyalties for vested interests," he asserted.

Another PML-N leader, Rana Iftikhar Ahmed Khan said that Tariq Mehmood's defection would not affect the PML-N politics in Gujranwala district. Talking to The Nation, he claimed that the PML-N would emerge victorious in next polls. "Locals would reject those who have nothing to do with public service and change loyalties for vested interests," he asserted.

Earlier, MNA Tariq Mehmood expressed his fury over new demarcation of constituencies in Gujranwala district. Addressing a workers' convention here, he alleged that the demarcation was done to dissolve NA-98 constituency from where he had been elected as member of National Assembly on the PML-N ticket in 2013 general election. He said that the new demarcation would not affect his political career. He regretted that the PML-N leadership did not consider his services for the party and favoured only the blue-eyed. He announced to contest election against Federal Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir.