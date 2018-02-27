SIALKOT-Foreign diplomats from different European, Latin American, African, Central and South Asian countries showed keen interest in Pakistani sports goods, musical instruments and surgical instruments.

They also showed keen interest in direct import of sports goods and surgical instruments direct from pakistan instead of importing these products from the other countries on high prices.

They stated this while talking to the Sialkot exporters and industrialists as they visiting several leading industrial units. Faiza Maqsood, Assistant Director, Pakistan Foreign Service Academy Islamabad led this delegation of the foreign diplomats.

All the 24 senior foreign diplomats assured to make sincere efforts to ensure easy access of export products to their countries.

The foreign diplomats included Shabir Ahmad Ahadi (Afghanistan), Janelle Natoya Matthew (Antigua & Barbuda), Mr Fariz Jafarov (Azerbaijan), Mr Fahad MAW Rashed Alfaihani (Bahrain), Ms Alesia Birylla (Belarus), Mr Radoslav Georgiev Gergov (Bulgaria), Mr Melville Robertson Roberts (Gambia), Seyyed Bahaoddin Hosseini (Iran), Mr Abdul Zahra Mohsin, Mr Bilal Reda Mohamed (Iraq), and Ms Shali Evelyn Ngali (Kenya).

The others included Mr Relebohile Moeti (Lesotho), Miss Rajaa Oukhattar (Morocco), Ms Mavis Nasilele Tungulu, Mr Bornface Sinvula (Nambia), Mr Moti Bahadur Shrees (Nepal), Mr Sini Michael Namori, Ms Farapo Korere (Papa New Guinea), Ms Madolyn Yalu(Solomon Island), Ms Maryan Nawal Ahmed Nur (Somalia), Ms Thobeka Dlamini, Ms Nuria Hofmeyr Giralt (South Africa), Mrs Kapugama Geeganage (Sri Lanka) and Mr Thembinkosi Bafana Mavuso (Swaziland).

They witnessed several processes of manufacturing and production of the sports goods and surgical instruments. They highly appreciated the Sialkot exporters for establishing several mega projects and now even their own private airline on self help basis.

The foreign diplomats were of the view that the Sialkot exporters have set the unique examples of self-help, advising the others to replicate these examples.

The delegation of the foreign diplomats also visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). They discussed the matters of mutual interest with exporters there.

On the occasion, the SCCI officials gave a detailed briefing about the achievements, targets, future goals of the Sialkot exporters and Sialkot's socio-economic and human development on self help basis by Sialkot exporters.

The exporters told the diplomats that Sialkot represents an industrial setup producing specialised products that are supplied to top brands and buyers all over the world.

"We produce sports goods, surgical instruments, leather products, and gloves of all sorts, textiles items, sports wear, martial arts uniforms & accessories, musical instruments, kitchen ware & table ware, hollow ware, hunting knives, table cutlery/flatware, and military uniform badges. Sialkot is earning US $ 2 Billion annually to play instrumental role in strengthening economy," they added.

The exporters added that promotion of bilateral linkages bonds on better coordination, interaction, and understanding among business communities of the countries, which the diplomatic channels of all countries conveniently facilitate through mutual cooperation.