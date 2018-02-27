HAFIZABAD-Speakers at a seminar stressed a need for promoting useful, meaningful and creative education system by elimination of cramming.

Addressing the seminar, the experts said cramming was a menace and it could not be useful for better education. They said cramming destroys the neurons, senses and thinking abilities of students that ultimately cease all their creative impulses. Cramming is a spatiality that only helps the students to pass certain examination, they said.

It has no link with education whatsoever. It does not improve skill like perception logic, awareness, imagination and creativeness. Hence it does not lead to human evolution, they maintained.

"It is immensely unwise to sustain such an examination system that only assesses your cramming skills. The examination system should assess the basic required skill to promote useful, meaningful and creative education," an educationist from a private college said.

He said that when and where true ability test confronts your so called genius, self-proclaimed and marks-based heroes of education collapse miserably. Cramming merely and partially helps in storing vocabulary and information in the brain while skills guide the brain to use the words and information when, where and how, he added.

Secondly, cramming indulges students' brain in the same kind of uniformed activities that hinder the process of the germination of new neurons. It, therefore, gradually weakens all other effective progressive skills of brain. This type of brain cannot prosper, think and observe and it consequently does not write and speak by itself. It entirely begins to depend on memory and information, he deposed, it was stated.

Thirdly, he said, watching out the cramming process physically was a must. "Cramming begins with fast, consistent and mindless reading. It only memorizes everything not for any positive educational activity at all. During this ridiculous and almost crazy process, your brain ceased to think, ponder and research which are undoubtedly three main components of real education," he said.

For these very strong scientific reasons, one can logically conclude that cramming is termite that is licking out brain's skills of your up-coming generations, he said. He appealed to the scholars and educationists to smell the consistent decline in the quality of education in our beloved country and contribute to eradicate this menace even with a single word, good gesture or simple condemnation according to your capacity and will.