GUJRANWALA-An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth here at Kamoke here on Monday. The police, however, arrested the accused and started investigation.

According to police sources, eight-year-old the girl identified as Asma, was playing in the street. In the meanwhile, her relative Naveed took her a deserted place where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. As parents of the minor girl came to know about the incident, they approached the police and got registered an FIR against the accused. The police arrested the alleged rapist and referred the girl to DHQ Hospital Gujranwala for medical examination.

TEEN CRUSHED

Meanwhile, a 13-year-old boy was crushed to death by a truck here at Alam Chowk on Monday. The police informed that that Muhammad Ali was crossing road when a speeding truck ran him over. He sustained fatal wounds and died on the spot. The police have started investigation into the incident.