GUJRANWALA-Two groups of eunuchs clashed and beaten up each other over performance at a ceremony held here at Rahwali on Monday.

According to Shehbaz Cheema, host of the ceremony, he organised a ceremony at his home and invited a transgender group namely Khaldi group to perform at the ceremony. Meanwhile, a second group of eunuchs.... Taffi... also reached there. First, members of both the eunuch groups argued and then clashed. They severely beat up each other with sticks and shoes. Later, citizens intervened and mediated between the two warring groups.

BISE OFFICIAL HELD FOR BRIBE

An Anti-Corruption Establishment team arrested an officer of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Gujranwala for receiving bribe from a student. An intermediate first year student Iftikhar Hussain submitted an application to the ACE that an assistant of BISE Gujranwala Muhammad Atta had received Rs44,000 from him as bribe for improving his number in rechecking process. He claimed that but Atta neither improved his marks, nor return his money. The ACE carried out an investigation into allegations, which confirmed that the BISE officer had received the bribe. Upon which an ACE team arrested the BISE assistant on Monday.