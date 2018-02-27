DUBAI-All-rounder Faheem Ashraf has started this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) tournament on a positive note. In the first match, Faheem shined with the bat scoring an unbeaten 54 and also picked up two wickets. His performance in the second match was stellar with 12 runs and a bowling economy rate of 5.66.

Islamabad United split the first two matches and according to Faheem, the team has found its rhythm. “In the last match, we found our team combination. The players are backing each other.” Faheem said that his focus is on improving the team’s standings in the tournament. “Every person has the target of becoming the best bowler or all-rounder. But our focus is bringing the team to the top.”

The all-rounder shared how the presence of international players is pivotal to the team’s success. “When you share the dressing room with these players your confidence builds.” Faheem adds that Waqar Younis is also a driving force for players. “Viki bhai [Waqar Younis] keeps on telling us to trust in our abilities.”

The PSL has been instrumental in finding new talent for the national side as selectors get to see how youngsters perform against international players.

“Because you play them [international players] here [PSL] you do not feel the pressure when facing them on the international stage.”

If we concentrate here we will also see the benefit on the international level,” said Faheem.