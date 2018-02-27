

(L-R) German State Secretary for Culture and the Media Monika Gruetters, Saarland's State Premier and designated secretary general of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, German Chancellor and leader of the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party Angela Merkel, German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen and Christian Democratic Union (CDU) politician Julia Kloeckner share a laugh on stage during the CDU's party congress in Berlin.



German Chancellor Angela Merkel (3rdR) congratulates Saarland's State Premier Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer after she was elected secretary general of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), as German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen (2ndR), Hesse's State Premier Volker Bouffier (L) and Thomas Strobl applaud on stage during the CDU's party congress in Berlin.