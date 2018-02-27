LAHORE - Pakistani short film ‘Golden Ticket’ has been selected for screening at Cefalu Film Festival. Directed and written by Saira Mansoor, the film takes its inspiration from real life events as it revolves around the stories of people who have no motivation in their lives.Talking to this scribe, director of the film, Saira Mansoor said: “I’m excited to announce that my short film has been selected for the Cefalù Film Festival in Palermo, Italy. I tried to convey a message about hope, believe in very fine way to build their will power. It doesn’t matter you are poor or rich, you all are equal. The story is about how much strong believes we have. The film was recently screened in Asia Peace Film Festival – Karachi Edition.” Cefalu film festival will be held on 1st, May, 2018.