KANDHKOT - Hospitals are flooded with patients of malaria and other mosquito borne diseases due to negligence of the provincial government.

Mosquito borne diseases including dengue, malaria and others have been spreading vastly across Kashmore due to negligence of Health and Malaria Control Department.

Hundred cases of malaria have been reported. Malaria Control Department has completely failed to control the diseases and also have not been interested in providing facilities to people such as drugs and spray in the affected areas.

People of various localities have said that malaria has been rampant in various areas of Kandhkot, Kashmore, Buxapur, Gouspur, Guddu, Tangwani.

The Malaria Department has not taken any step to control the diseases. They alleged that despite submitting several complaints to the department, it had yet to start malaria spray in their areas.

It is pertinent to mention here that despite allocation of heavy budget for health, no proper measures have been adopted by the health department to prevent and control malaria disease.