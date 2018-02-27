ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court Monday sought a comprehensive report from the National Database Registration Authority regarding the 10,205 Ahmadis who have changed their religious status from Muslim to Ahmadi in their computerised national identity cards.

IHC Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui issued these directives while hearing a petition challenging the amendment to the oath of Khatm-e-Nabuwat in Election Act, 2017.

On February 22, the Nadra had provided to the court the details of total number of Ahmadis in Pakistan and those who had changed their religious status.

During the hearing, Justice Siddiqui directed Nadra to provide name, father's name, age and details of foreign trips of those persons in a sealed envelope to the court.

Professor Dr Hafiz Hassan Madni of the Institute of Islamic Studies, the University of the Punjab, assisted the court as amicus curiae and said, “A person who converts from Islam to another faith is an ‘apostate’ and deserves a penalty prescribed for this.”

He said Ahmadis were more dangerous than non-believers as they were neither Muslims nor Christians and, in fact, they had covered themselves under Islam.

Justice Siddiqui questioned Madni: “What does Islam say about the person who changes his religion for a seat of the Punjab Assembly?” Madni answered, “He deserves the penalty prescribed for an apostate.” Prof Madni said: “Ahmadis are more dangerous than non-believers because they take certain things from Islam and distort the religion. They use abusive language against the Muslims in their books and declare them non-believers,” he affirmed.

He said the oath of Khatam-e-Nabuwwat was an essential part of oath for president and prime minister. This oath should be duly included in the amended laws, besides making part of the oath of federal ministers, Senate chairman and other officials.

Justice Siddiqui asked Madni if there was a condition for a judge to be a Muslim. He replied Prophet Muhammad (SAW) has said that a judge should be a learned person both in terms of religion and worldly affairs. A recommendation could be made that a non-Muslim should not be appointed a judge, he said.

Dr Mohsin Naqvi, ex-member of Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), Prof Dr Sahibzada Sajid-ur-Rehman, CII member, and Mufti Muhammad Hussain Khalil Khel from Karachi will also assist the court on these points.

For legal assistance, the IHC bench has appointed Muhammad Akram Sheikh, Babar Awan and Aslam Khaki advocates as amicus curiae in this regard.

Previously, the IHC bench directed the Nadra not to change the religion of any person in the CNIC without its permission till further orders.

Petitioner Maulana Allah Wasaya has been arguing before the court that an amendment was made in Election Act, 2017, regarding the oath of Khatm-e-Nabuwat that was nullified through another amendment whereas all other laws had yet to be repealed.

He has prayed to the court to direct the Ministry of Law and Justice to immediately take all necessary measures for revival of all provisions (which were in existence prior to the promulgation of Election Act, 2017) relating to Ahmadis/Lahori Group in their entirety with further direction to the respondent to ensure that all such provisions be made part of the primary legislation, Election Act, 2017.

From Monday onwards, the appointed scholars will assist the court.