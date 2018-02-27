PIMS event on NAP

Speakers at the PILDAT fifth quarterly roundtable on implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) in Punjab here yesterday described Faizabad sit-in by the Tehrik Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah as a big question mark on effective execution of the plan over the last three years. They found the NAP point three, which reads ‘Militant outfits and armed gangs will not be allowed to operate in the country’ as remained unimplemented on Tehrik’s Islamabad sit-in where protesters fought a pitch-battle with the security operatives pushing writ of the State to the back. Speakers included Lt-Gen (Retd) Moinuddin Haider, former governor of Sindh; Marva Khan, teaching fellow at Sheikh Ahmad Hassan School of Law, LUMS; Syed Hammad Abid, SSP Intelligence, Counter-Terrorism Department, Punjab; Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, president of PILDAT and Aasiya Riaz, joint director at PILDAT. The Roundtable was also joined by a number of opinion leaders and academia. Aasiya Riaz provided an overview of implementation status of NAP and said out of the 15 NAP points, three witnessed regression in their status of implementation while 10 have shown consistent progress and one showing satisfactory progress. –Staff Reporter

An evening with Rashid Mehmood

An evening with veteran film, TV and stage actor Rashid Mehmood was organised at Alhamra Arts Council on Monday. The evening was arranged by Pakistan Adbi Forum and Columnist Club. The event was a mix of discussion on literature and poetry and life experience of Rashid Mehmood. A number of pioneers in their respective domains were present at the ceremony. Among them, the few included Dr Sughra Sadaf (Director General), PILAC, Tahir Server Meer, Asim Bukhari, Amjad Iqbal, Khalid Irshad Sufi and Safdar Ali Khan. Speakers praised the star’s performacne . –Staff Reporter

Medical institute to be made university

Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani has assured support for giving university status to Post Graduate Medical Institute. Addressing annual scientific symposium of PGMI at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences on Monday, he called upon students to focus on research and improving professional skills. Principal PGMI Prof Ghiasun Nabi Tayyab, Prof Agha Shabbir Ali, Medical Superintendent Lahore General Hospital Dr Mahmood Salahuddin, faculty members, medical experts and students attended the symposium. –Staff Reporter

Obituary

Begum Ch Muhammad Iqbal, the mother of former federal secretary Ch Junaid Iqbal, passed away on Monday. His funeral prayers will be held after Zohr prayers Tuesday (today) at Chak No 115-12/L, tehsil Chichawatni. –PR