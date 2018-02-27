AIOU declares result of bachelor programmes

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University on Monday declared final results of Semester Spring 2017 bachelor programmes.

The programmes include BS Microbiology and Chemistry, B.Com, BA General, Mass Communication and Dars-e-Nizami. The result has been placed at the university’s official website.

Results of Matric, FA, PTC, CT, ATTC, PhD (Business Administration) have already been declared.

The results’ have been declared well before closing of admissions’ date for Spring Semester 2018 to facilitates the continuing and fresh students to take admission in the next programme. The last date for the ongoing admissions is March 5, a statement said.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor Dr Shahid Siddiqui directed the 44 regional offices all over the country to take all possible measures for assisting the aspiring candidates in the admission process.–NNI

Three more ambulances provided for expecting mothers

RAWALPINDI: To provide maternity healthcare services to the people at their doorstep, three more ambulances have been provided to District Health Authority under Khadim-e-Aala Rural Ambulance Service programme.

Speaking while handing over the ambulances to the district health department on Monday, MPA Malik Iftikhar Ahmed said that free ambulance service was available at 26 Basic Health Units (BHUs) in rural areas of Rawalpindi district round the clock throughout the week. Malik said that provision of adequate health services, especially for expecting mothers in rural areas was top priority of the Punjab government.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Sohail Chaudhary on the occasion said that number of ambulances had increased from 9 to 12 and the residents could contact on toll free number 1034 for availing the service. He said that the department was determined to upgrade the existing health facilities in rural areas of Rawalpindi and would use all available resources to bring about visible change in delivery of health services.–APP