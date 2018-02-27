ISLAMABAD - Squash legend Jansher Khan Monday urged Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) to raise voice before the International Court of Justice against 'Indian lobby' apparently working in Professional Squash Association (PSA) against the interests of the country.

Jansher pointed out this lobby has been continuously striving to allow Pakistan the tournament not less than US$ 50,000 to US$ 70,000 (for men) and similarly in case of women, not less than US$ 30,000. “Holding the high prized tournaments have advantages only for international players. Our players get no chance to secure points in such tournaments. In the end, international players take away high prize money from Pakistan.” “The 'Indian lobby' in PSA has been successful to grab Indian Open Tournament (for men) US$ 35,000 which is unfair on part of PSA,” he said in a statement issued here.

Jansher said PSF should include experienced players like Farhan Mehboob in the 19th Senior Asian Team Championship in China and in Common Wealth Games at Australia. “The presence of such great experienced player can prove productive for the team to demonstrate best performance,” he said and added PSF must consult Farhan and accept his appropriate demands.

Jansher also asked PSF to review the acting officials of Pakistan National Squash Academy (PNSA) because the players residing in the academy have complained about the unhygienic conditions there. He said Pakistan is the only country in the world where there is a sea of talent for the game of squash and PSF must benefit from it.

He also appealed the PSF president Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman and senior vice-president PSF Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi to take strict measures with respect to coaches and officials of academies as academies are the only solution for bringing improvement on higher level. “Work should be done on junior and senior players academies in order to promote the game in the country,” he said.