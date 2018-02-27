KAMALIA-A Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Samiul Haq (JUI-S) leader said accountability of corrupt politicians before the general elections.

"There should be accountability before the elections. Without it, there is no use of elections as when a thief leaves, another gets elected," stated JUI-S provincial spokesman Peer Yousuf Bukhari while addressing a press conference.

He stated that the nation understands that thieves and robbers of the national treasury can only be prevented through the accountability process. "The bold decision of the judiciary has shown some hope to the nation for justice and the people are encouraged that corrupt rulers will not be able to be re-elected," he said.

To a question, he stated that If Imran Khan leaves emotionalism and shows seriousness, he can become the best leader. Politics is serious, not emotional, he said. He opined that there is no threat to the electoral alliance between JUI-S and PTI and hopefully, the alliance with Imran will continue to work.

Woman, daughter killed in accident



TOBA TEK SINGH-A woman along with her minor daughter died while her husband sustained critical injuries after the car they were travelling in was hit by a train near Janiwala Railway Station on late Sunday night.

Police said that Khalid Akram, resident of Chak 318/JB was on the way back home from Toba district along with wife Asia Bibi and three-month-old daughter Aiman. The car was hit by a speeding Karachi-bound Express Train while crossing the railway track near Janiwala Railway Station. As a result, Asia Bibi and Aiman were killed on the spot while Khalid was injured critically. He was rushed to Toba DHQ Hospital where doctors referred him to Faisalabad Allied Hospital.