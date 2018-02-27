Dubai-Junaid Khan of Multan Sultans, who produced a sensational hat-trick to ensure his team’s 43-run win over Lahore Qalandars in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) match on Friday night, says that he will remember the day all his life.

When asked whether his hat-trick was a dream-come-true, he said: “My real dream was to be with Wasim Akram (the legendary left-arm pacer who is the director of Multan team). I value being with him more than the hat-trick.” Akram, an all time great and Junaid’s inspiration, had bagged two hat-tricks in the UAE during the Sharjah Cricketers Benefit Fund Series. He had bagged hat-tricks against West Indies in 1989 and against Australia in 1990 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Junaid’s hat-trick is only the second instance of a hat-trick in PSL, the first being also by a left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir in 2016. Junaid removed Yasir Shah, Cameron Delport and Raza Hasan in succession to erupt in joy. Lahore had collapsed when seven wickets fell for four runs which included Junaid’s hat-trick too.

Junaid also revealed that the presence of experienced players in the dressing room are a motivation to give the best. “Old is gold. We have experienced players like Shoaib Malek and Kieron Pollard and the way they handle the pressure and performing is motivating.” Multan skipper Malek hailed Junaid’s hostile spell and his ability to win matches. “Junaid Khan is a very good bowler and I knew when I asked him to come and bowl, he said I’ll do it.”

Khan is delighted with his comeback as he was ruled out for four weeks due to stress fracture to his foot ahead of Pakistan’s tour to New Zealand in December. Akram does neither want to be carried away by the two successive victories nor even Khan’s hat-trick, though he was on his feet — cheering for Khan when he took the hat-trick.

“We wanted to slow down the momentum (when Lahore were in full flow), and immediately after the strategic timeout luckily for us Umar Akmal got out. Junaid then had his hat-trick. Everything is shaping well. It is a long tournament and it is too early to say what will happen,” remarked Akram.