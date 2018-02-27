NOORPUR THAL-PML-N MNA Malik Shakir Bashir Awan said during an exclusive interview with The Nation that the dream of people of Khushab district to have a university of their own would soon materialise.

He said that having own university was a dream and demand of the people of Khushab district and the dream would soon come true. The MNA pointed out that the proposed establishment of a university at Khushab aimed at changing the socioeconomic condition of the area for better and quality education to students at their doorstep.

Malik Shakir said that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had annnounced the establishment of University of Khushab, adding that funds had been approved by the government for the purpose. He said that he had apprised the PM of the problems being faced by people of his constituency, adding that the premier assured him of solution to the problems. He claimed that the PM had accepted his invitation to visit Khushab district.

PML-N Punjab Youth Wing vice president Malik Khalid Awan and PML-N Sargodha leader Malik Imran Bashir Awan were also present on the occasion.