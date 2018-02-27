MIRPUR (AJK)-Azad Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan India believes in war while the people of Kashmir and Pakistan want to resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogues and diplomacy.

Talking to the British Parliamentarians, he said, "India must be forced to stop killing people in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and imposing a war on Azad Kashmir and Pakistan across the Line of Control."

In separate conversations with the British lawmakers, President Masood Khan urged them to communicate with to UK Foreign Office and 10-Downing Street, where the prime minister sits, to pay attention to the fast deteriorating security situation in the region and escalating human rights violations by India in Held Kashmir.

Talking to Mr Kevin Hopkins, a member of the British Parliament, and Baroness Liz Barker in London on Monday, the president said that there were no terrorists in IOK.

India, he added, was not afraid of a few hundred indigenous freedom fighters, according to its own data, but it did not know how to cope with unarmed crowds of hundreds of thousands of people who daringly come to the streets and demand freedom from India's unremitting tyranny.

Masood apprised his interlocutors that in the current year, India had accelerated violation of the 2003 ceasefire agreement and has already made more than 370 violations, killed 17 people and injured more than 75.

"In a cowardly and dastardly manner, it is exporting reign of terror to Azad Kashmir now," he said. India is telling a lie to the world that Pakistan is trying to violate the ceasefire agreement to facilitate infiltrations of militants across the Line of Control. Nothing could be farther from the truth, he said.

The president said that India had erected a two-row and eight to twelve feet high fence of 550 kilometre along the Line of Control. It is electrified, and connected to an electronic apparatus of thermal imaging, motion censors, lighting and alarms. In the electrified rows of the fences are landmines, he said. "How does India expect others to believe that infiltrations are possible when it's occupying forces in IOK themselves boast that they won't let birds or wildlife cross that barrier?" he said.

"There are no crossings from the Azad Kashmir side," the president said adding that it was India's cesspool and it will have to clean it up itself". The fact is, the president said, India was desperately trying to hide and cover up its heinous crimes against humanity in IOK, as it continuous to create new Abu Graibs across the occupied territory every day. India's mendacity is a non sequitur, which now needs to be exposed, the President said.

The AJK President said that the world has given a carte blanche to India to continue killings in Kashmir because for the West India is a profitable market, and good investment destination, in addition to being a strategic pawn vis-a-vis China. "This kind of venal real politics should be unacceptable," the president said.

He said it was self-evident that there would be no lasting peace in South Asia unless the issue of Jammu and Kashmir was resolved. The strategic stability of South Asia, he said, hinged on the determination of the political future of the Kashmiris by Kashmiris in accordance with the UN Security Council's resolutions.