KARACHI - Sindh Police planned a massive reshuffling in the police department as transfer and postings of the several senior police officers of grade 17 and above is expected in near future.

Sources privy to the matter revealed that the police high ups have planned a massive reshuffle in the department from SP to ADIG. Sources reveal that the consultation between the police department and Sindh government ahead of the transfer and posting of the officials is underway.

In the first phase, a rank wearing ceremony of the recently promoted DIGPs held at the Central Police Office, three senior police officers were given additional charges of the vacant posts while two senior officers were removed from their posts.

Rank wearing ceremony of the recently promoted deputy inspector generals of Police (DIGPs) was held at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Monday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Allah Dino Khawaja pinned the badges to the recently promoted DIGs. Ahmed Yar Chohan, Javed Mahar, Asim Qaimkhani, Naeem Shaikh and Javed Akbar Riaz were among the recently promoted DIGs of the Sindh police.

Separately, two police senior police officers of the BS-18 and one of BS 19 have been allowed to hold the look after charges of different vacant posts in the department for temporarily period.

Captain (Retd) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar, BS 18, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Welfare CPO Sindh is allowed to hold the charge of the post of AIGP Establishment CPO Sindh, in addition to his own duties.

Sheeraz Nazeer, PSP BS 19, Senior Superintendent of Police, District City is allowed to hold the charge of the post of SSP District South, in addition to his own duties.

Syed Muhammad Abbas Rizvi, PSP BS 18, SSP Intelligence, Special Branch, is allowed to hold the charges of the post of SSP, Security Special Branch, in addition to his own duties.

Similarly, Dr Ghulam Sarwar Jamali, an officer of Police Service Pakistan (BS 20), DIGP Administration Karachi Range, is transferred and directed to report to CPO with immediate effect and until further orders.

Muhammad Naeem Akram Bharoka, PSP BS 20, DIGP Sindh Reserve Police is transferred and directed to report to CPO Sindh, Karachi with immediate effect and until further orders.

Sources in police department informed that a massive reshuffling in the Sindh police is expected in the coming days as what the police sources said that a list of the senior police officers who are likely to be transferred and posted in their new posts.

“Multiple lobbies are working ahead of the transfer and postings in the police department,” said a senior police official who wished not to be named. Besides, internal lobbies of police department, Sindh government also influencing in the process of transfer and postings, he added

Sources said that the Sindh government has also recommended the names of their confident police officers for the postings in the department, adding that the government and the police department have also agreed in mutual understanding on some officers.

It has been learned that a list of the senior police officers is being prepared for the post of new Additional IG Karachi, Zone South DIG, Zone East DIG, Zone West DIG, DIG Administration, DIG Establishment, DIG Headquarters, District Central SSP, District Korangi SSP, District South SSP and Clifton Divison SP. Apart from this, several police officers for rural Sindh are also likely to be transferred and posted.

Former Traffic DIG Dr Ameer Shaikh who has recently promoted to Additional IG is a strong candidate for the post of Additional IG Karachi in replacement of Additional IG Karachi Mushtaq Maher. Sources said that the Sindh government also shown the consensus on the names recommended by the department.

District South DIG Azad Khan is likely to be transferred and posted to DIG Headquarters, Naeem Shaikh who is recently promoted to DIG is likely to be transferred and posted to DIG Establishment, DIG West is likely to ask to report CPO while DIG Amir Farooqui and recently promoted DIG Asim Qaimkhani are strong contestants for DIG East, recently promoted Javed Akbar Riaz is likely to be transferred and posted to DIG South, SSP Irfan Bahadur and SP Dr Riwan are strong contestants for District Central SSP. Abid Baloch and Tauqeer Naeem are favorites for District Korangi and Clifton SPs.