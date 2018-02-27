KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar has said that the playgrounds and parks are built for the people and therefore no one will be allowed to garb these open spaces for personal use and other illegal practice.

This he stated while talking to media after formal inauguration of Pegham-e-Amn Cricket Tournament in Valika Ground in Karachi University. Large number of students attended this program in which Mayor hit the ball to open the tournament. The students received the Mayor with warm welcome amid the colourful inauguration of the event. On the occasion, he told the media that Karachi presently needs peace and unity as it was mandatory to have peaceful environment to continue the journey of progress and development. He said the playgrounds and parks are built for the people and therefore no one will be allowed to garb these open spaces.

He said in the past instead of bringing improvement in these recreation places the playgrounds and parks were encroached upon or grabbed.

Appreciating the holding of the tournament in Karachi University, he said the students must fully focus on their studies besides taking part in healthy activities.

The mayor also inspected the ground and said that KMC will perform rehabilitation work of this ground so that this could be made greener.

He said the people of Karachi love cricket and this city is called cricket crazy for its great support of this game and players.

The mayor said the younger talent would one day become superstars and serve the nation at the highest level and for this it is essential to encourage the emerging players in every sport and provide them with ample opportunities to showcase their talent.

He said KMC would provide all possible cooperation in the holding of PSL final in National Stadium Karachi and it is good to see that the cricket administrators have at last agreed to our demand and gave the great and sensational final match of the event to city of Karachi which the biggest city of the country.

Meanwhile, Mayor Karachi inspected construction work of Pitcher Nullah near lea Market. On the occasion, Wasim Akhtar said that cleaning of Pitcher Nullah in Lyari being carried out and so far 6000RFT portion of this drain has been cleaned whereas construction work to protect this drain was also underway. City drains have been encroached upon by a mafia which targets only these natural water routes in the city. They establish shops and houses on these drains and sell out these after wards to hunt for other such places. Surrounding populations would have great danger if all encroachments from 13 major drains of Karachi were not removed. We ask Sindh Government to help us in this connection and conduct indiscriminate campaign of encroachments removal from city drains.

He was accompanied by the union council chairman Habib Hassan, Municipal Commissioner of DMC South Barkatullah Memon, director finance Nayab Saeed and other officers.

Mayor Karachi during his visit reviewed condition of Pitcher Nullah at various places and gave directives to concerned officers. He said the roof of the Pitcher Nullah near Lea Market main road was being reconstructed to protect this drain from garbage and other waste and make it safe for traffic.

He said the indiscriminate action against encroachers at city drains would give positive results and the city would get rid of its old and important problem.

Mayor Karachi said drain cleaning and de-silting with repairing works being done with whatever resources available and we want o carry out this work in every part of the city.