Islamabad - The National Accountability Bureau has launched an inquiry against Dr. Manzoor Hussain Soomro, former chairman Pakistan Science Foundation, officers of Ministry of Science & Technology and others on charges of making illegal appointments.

The Bureau said in statement on Monday that Dr. Manzoor was also appointed illegally as Chairman PSF (BPS-22), DG (BPS-21) Pakistan Scientific & Technological Information and as President Economic Coordination Organization (ECO) Science Foundation.

Further, he allegedly made illegal appointments and promotions while misusing his authority.

In another case, NAB Rawalpindi Bureau initiated an inquiry against the officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA). They were accused of illegally selling a Civic Centre, Melody, and Islamabad.

DG NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi said that in the light of the directives of NAB Chairman Justice Javad Iqbal, allout efforts are being made to recover the looted money from the swindlers and corrupt officials.

He also said that NAB chairman has categorically directed all officials of the bureau to proactively pursue corruption cases as per the SOPs.