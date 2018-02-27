KARACHI - The investigation officer appeared in the anti-terrorism court and sought more time to submit challan of the Naqeebullah murder case on Monday.

As many as 11 accused, including former Malir SSP Rao Anwaar, are still at large. On his application, the court ordered the IO to submit the challan until March 1. Moreover, nine more applications have been submitted against Rao Anwaar. On the other hand, the authorities have decided to take action against former SSP Malir Investigation Malik Altaf who is a friend of Rao Anwaar. According to the inquiry committee, Malik Altaf had distorted facts during the investigation of several cases.