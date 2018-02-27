CPEC termed economic turning point

HYDERABAD (APP): The Consul General of Switzerland in

Karachi Philippe Crevoisier while terming the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) an economic turning point in the region said that it was inviting the foreign investors to make their investment in Pakistan. He expressed these remarks while addressing a reception hosted by the President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Goharullah in his honour here at HCCI Secretariat on Monday. According to HCCI spokesman, the Consul General said both Switzerland and Pakistan enjoy good economic relations with numbers of the Swiss companies operating in Pakistan. As a result of healthy economic cooperation, he said that the Swiss exports have been increase by 15.1 percent in 2016 with 16.8 percent imports. Besides economic cooperation, he said that both the countries also enjoying healthy bilateral relations with cooperation in education, research and innovations. The Switzerland is also sharing contribution of development cooperation and humanitarian aid in Pakistan and focused the areas of rural development, he said.

He said that Pakistani products have great potential in the European market and the investment from many European countries including Italy could bring fruitful results in this direction.

Goharullah briefed the Consul General about the industrial activities of Hyderabad adding that there is a great opportunity for foreign investors to make their investment in textile and automobile industries of Hyderabad.

Besides, the Swiss investors can also make their investment in the power sector, he said and underlined the need of exchange of trade delegations between the two countries.

Maldives trade team calls on TDAP secy

KARACHI(APP): A two-member delegation of State Trade Organization (STO) of Maldives, which is on a four-day visit to Pakistan, called on Secretary TDAP Inamullah Khan Dharejo at his office here to discuss the modalities that how to meet their country's urgent procurement needs of pharma products from Pakistan. The delegates informed the TDAP Secretary that Maldives imported Pharma products worth more than dollars 30 million last year, and almost 70 percent was purchased from India, said statement issued by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDPA) on Monday. The government of Maldives was working on diversifying its import sources of pharmaceutical products to get better quality and lower price. The delegates said that the Ambassador of Pakistan at Maldives had encouraged and facilitated them to visit Pakistan to meet their country's import needs from Pakistan. The TDAP Secretary informed the delegation that Pakistan had a modern and growing pharma industry. Sri Lanka was one of the major pharma export markets of Pakistan.

Other main markets were Far East, Central Asia and Africa.

The Pakistani pharma industry had some of the state-of-the-art pharma units qualifying international certification criteria and import standards of recognized world bodies.

PFC delegation leaves for Sri Lanka

LAHORE (INP): A high level delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Monday left for Sri Lanka on a 3-day visit to explore new markets and strengthening existing bilateral trade relations with their counterparts in furniture industry during business to business contacts. Prior to departure at airport, PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq, heading the delegation, said members of the delegation would study about the latest trends of designing of products and modern technologies in their fields to better their trade to compete for global markets. He said PFC is focusing on marketing activities in key foreign markets mainly United States, Japan, European Union, the Gulf region and South Asia. He said Sri Lanka can provide huge opportunities to Pakistani exporters to market their products including handmade furniture in European markets in collaboration with Lankan companies. Replying to a question about the future scope of trade with Sri Lanka, he said Pakistan can easily double exports to Sri Lanka in a year’s time.

by effectively using the duty concessions under the FTA and if the steps would be taken timely in right direction, he expected Pakistan’s exports to Sri Lanka to $500 million from the current $267 million within a year.

He said the trade balance is heavily in favour of Pakistan. “Its exports to Sri Lanka amounted to $267 million while Sri Lankan exports to Pakistan were worth just $58 million,” he added. “Sri Lanka mainly exports textile products like men’s T-shirts while it imports bed wear, trousers, silk and synthetic textile and other ready-made garments. Pakistan’s exports are slowly growing and it can further increase its share.”

Mian Kashif said Pakistan needed to move from traditional cotton cloth to value-added furniture products to increase its exports. He said furniture trade with Sri Lanka is at its lowest level and there is a dire need to explore furniture markets in this part of the region. He said we should focus on intra-regional trade so that this South Asia can foster to meet the modern challenges. However, replying to another question, he admitted that lack of connectivity is a major reason behind low inter-regional trade in South Asia. However, he said South Asia has a trade opportunity of $80 billion as against the actual trade of $28 billion. “Remedial measures may push the regional trade to as high as $170 billion by 2020,” he added.

He said Sri Lankan furniture producers are targeting Middle East and European markets but Pakistani furniture industry is also equally enjoying a superb potential to compete. He quoted the example of Japan that has a great scope for Pakistani furniture because they like Pakistani traditional hand-carved furniture designs with classic finishing and similar designs can be replicated in South Asian especially in Sri Lankan markets. Therefore, efforts must be made to promote furniture exports by more regular participation in international shows. All this can happen if there is government’s strong will for it and a vision among furniture traders.

PFC Chief said PFC is playing a significant role in boosting furniture exports and local manufacturers should also join hands with the council to help it achieve its goals. He said that the special ties have flourished due to successive generations of leaders in the two countries.

Delegation will also call on the President elect of SAARC Chamber Ruwan Edirisinghe for seeking his co-operation for promoting intra trade among all member countries and invite him to visit Pakistan for strengthening of mutual trade between the two countries.

2nd Gem Bazar concludes in Karachi

KARACHI (INP): The 2nd Gem Bazar has been successfully concluded at Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) head office here which was jointly organised by FPCCI and All Pakistan Gems Merchants & Jewellers Association (APGMJA). The 2nd Gem Bazar was attended by large number of visitors and diplomats of various countries. During the exhibition, a conference on “Potential of gems & jewellery sector in Pakistan” was also organised for the purpose to take on board the concerned authorities and stakeholders about the potential of exports and problems being faced by the gems exporters and to remove obstacles. The conference was headed by Waheed Ahmed, Vice President FPCCI, who urged government to remove obstacles levied through SRO-760 in 2013, so that the export of this sector can be enhanced. He also stressed on branding and marketing and adoption of new technologies which are the basic needs of this sector to compete in the international market and to enhance the gems/jewellery exports.

During the conference, SM Matiullah from APGMJA and Ahmed Zaman from FPCCI gave detailed presentations.