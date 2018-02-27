Islamabad-A four-member Iranian delegation on Monday visited headquarters of Anti-Narcotics Force and discussed issues of bilateral interest in connection with drug situation in the region with special focus on counter-narcotics measures and initiatives taken by both the countries.

The delegation was headed by Brig Gen Masoud Zabetian, head of Anti-Narcotics Police, Iran while the DG ANF Major Gen Musarrat Nawaz Malik headed the dialogue from Pakistani side.

Other members of Iranian delegation included Seyed Ali Mir Ghaderi, consultant of Iranian Anti-Narcotics Police, Mohammad Nasiri, chief of Anti-Narcotics Police of Sistan and Baluchistan provinces of Iran, Mehdi Honardoost, ambassador of Iran in Islamabad. The ANF participants included the officers from fields of international cooperation, law, intelligence and enforcement. The delegates from both the sides emphasised the need to further enhance brotherly relations of both the countries, result-oriented implementation of MoU signed in 1999, effective utilisation of bilateral/regional counter-narcotics mechanisms, timely intelligence sharing and elimination of impediments in coordinated and internationally-controlled delivery operations.

Furthermore, they also discussed establishment of Taftan/Mirjaveh Border Liaison Office. Moreover, the delegation discussed strengthening the joint planning cell (JPC) established under the triangular initiative. Need for regular interaction, communication and sharing of the best practices were also discussed.

In near-past, cooperation of narcotics’ control agencies of both the countries had resulted into many successful seizures of drugs and precursor chemicals.

The visit of Iranian delegation is regarded as a milestone for bilateral cooperation on drug issues. In the past, narcotics’ control agencies of both the countries had remained in cooperation with each other in the fields of capacity building, technical up-gradation and drug law enforcement training.