ISLAMABAD:- Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan Monday held a detailed meeting with UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs Muhammad bin Ahmad Al Bowardi in Abu Dhabi. In the meeting, they discussed ways and means to further strengthen the existing cooperation in the field of defence between the two countries. Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan visited Abu Dhabi on the invitation of the UAE government to attend the Third Session of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference.–STAFF REPORTER

According spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence, they discussed ways and means to further strengthen the existing cooperation in the field of defence between the two countries.

The defence minister also congratulated the visionary leadership of the UAE on the successful holding of the exhibition.