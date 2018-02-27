“As far as we are concerned, we Syria have not changed.”

–Bashar al-Assad

Nothing in the contemporary time piques our interest more than the Syrian Civil War. If we evaluate the main stakeholders, one is the current President Bashar Al Assad. But, where does his legacy and to a fact legitimacy stem from? In 1969, his father – General Hafez Al Assad – became President of Syria after a coup de tat. With the political climate of the country exacerbating in the last few days, one must ask if dictatorial regimes have a generational impact? The Syrian case is a strong example. Privileged backgrounds have grander social network based consolidation for those proximate to such rulers. This is the case with Bashar Al Assad. But with diplomatic isolationism from the international community on the cards; rising death toll numbers and rudimentary notoriety – can this generational impact survive?