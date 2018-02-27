ISLAMABAD - The production of petroleum products witnessed 8.14 percent increase during six months (July-Dec) of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. According to data of PBS, the petroleum products that contributed in positive growth included motor spirits, output of which grew by 11.61 percent during the period under review. The production of high speed diesel grew by 7.55 percent, diesel oil by 25.22pc while the output of furnace oil witnessed growth of 5.38 percent. Similarly, the production of Jute batching oil increased by 38.29pc,

solvent naptha by 15.05pc while the production of LPG increased by 38.86pc.