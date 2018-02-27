KHANEWAL-City police accused a tea-stall owner of stealing the mobile phone of a sub-inspector and forced him during a Panchayat to pay Rs135,000 for the stolen cellphone.

A few days ago, Sub-Inspector Shabaan Goria came to the tea-stall with his friends. After taking tea, according to Shabaan, he left his cellphone there.

Shabaan allegedly forced Arshad to pay for his cellphone. On his refusal, the SHO arrested the tea-stall owner and put him behind bars. Later, the police arranged a Panchayat in the compound of police station and forced Arshad to pay Rs135,000 to the cop.

When contacted, Arshad he said that hundreds of people daily visit his tea stall for tea and the officer was sitting far away from his shop where he served him tea. "I don't know about his mobile but police forced me to pay for it. I am a poor person and I dont have power to openly raise voice against them," he said.

When contacted, police denied the allegation and said that SI Shaban had complained about his stolen mobile.