ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission and Embassy of France held its bilateral committee meeting to review proposals submitted for award of research grants under the Pak-France PERIDOT Phase IV.

PERIDOT is Franco-Pakistani Hubert Curien Partnership executed in Pakistan by HEC and in France by Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, a statement said on Monday.

The objectives of the programme are to develop scientific and technological cooperation between French and Pakistani higher education institutions and research laboratories by supporting mobility of researchers.

Under the programme, projects are approved for funding for 3 years in 5 priority areas including energy, health, human and social sciences, climate change and information technology for peace and conflict resolution.

The meeting was chaired by Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, chairman HEC, along with Marc Baréty, French ambassador to Pakistan.

Dr Arshad Ali, Executive Director HEC, Dr Latif, Advisor R&D, HEC, Noshaba Awais, Director R&D, HEC, André de Bussy, Counsellor for Culture and Cooperation, French Embassy, and Matthieu Gaulon, Attaché for Science and Technology, French Embassy were also among the participants of meeting.

After thorough deliberation, the committee scrutinised a number of proposals received under the PERIDOT Phase IV. The results of the award winners would be announced in due course.