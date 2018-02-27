KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw another day of dull session on first trading day of the week, where low participation and selling in index heavy weight sectors including banks and E&Ps led market to close down 356 points at 42,911 points.

Rising political uncertainty has also kept investors on the sidelines. NAB has started investigation against Punjab Land Development Company on likely corruption cases. Opposition parties have also raised eyebrows and alleged involvement of Punjab government in the corruption cases, brokers said.

Bearish sentiments kept the investors at bay and little activity was seen in blue chip scrips. PAEL carried on with the news of debarment by World Bank to participate in tendering for the next 33 months that is likely to affect its forward earnings. Interest in trades was seen at floor price, however, the trades failed to materialize due to non-interest. ISL was seen as one prized asset among the blue chips that saw decent volumes and price spike. Besides, the news of IBEX going for IPO with intention to list on NASDAQ triggered TRG to trade at upper circuit and ranked 5th among total volume leaders, market participants said.

Top 5 stocks including PPL (down 2.2%), HBL (1.3%), OGDC (1.5%), ENGRO (1.8%) & LUCK (1.7%) withheld 180 points from the index whereas top 5 stocks including PAKT (up 4.9%), TRG (5%), INIL (4.2%), DAWH (1.2%) & EFERT (0.8%), added 73 points to the index.

Volumes declined again to 167.6m shares as compared to 244.5m shares on Friday (-31% DoD). Average traded value also declined by 29% DoD to reach $64.9m as against $91.1m. Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes included DSL, ANL, FFL, BAFL and TRG, reflecting 39% of total volumes.