Lahore - The historical 14-goal Hamdan Holdings Punjab Polo Cup 2018 will roll into action here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground today (Tuesday).

Highlighting the history of historical Punjab Polo Cup, Lahore Polo Club president Irfan Ali Hyder said: “As one of the world’s oldest polo clubs, Lahore Polo Club relishes the prestigious history of playing the game of kings. The Punjab polo trophy happens to be the oldest polo trophy being played for in Pakistan having been introduced in 1886. Ever since, this tournament has always been played at the world’s famous Aibak ground of Lahore Polo Club. This tournament will see top polo players placed in various teams in action in the weeklong event which will produce high-quality polo for the entertainment of the lovers of the game.”

He revealed that top seven teams have been divided into two pools with Pool A has Master Paints Black, Master Paints/Rizvi’s, Diamond Paints/Guard Rice and Army while Pool B includes Newage/BBJ Pipes, Rijas Aces/PAF and Barry’s. “The inaugural encounter of the prestigious tournament will be contested between Newage/BBJ Pipes and Rijas Aces/PAF at 3:00 pm today (Tuesday). The league matches will continue till Friday while the subsidiary and main finals will be played on Sunday,” he added.

Irfan further said that with the origins of Polo from Central Asia thousands of year age, our region is known for the colorful and powerful history of this sport, which has always been the mark of royalty and prestige. “From the time when only the best horsemen in the Central Asian royal armies came from practicing this sport, to present days when the world’s best polo player come to Pakistan for the honour of playing on these historical grounds Lahore Polo Club has brought this Royal game a long way,” he added.