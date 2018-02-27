KARACHI - Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani has called for national dialogue among all the stakeholders of the state including Military, politicians and judiciary as the country cannot afford de-stabilisation and confrontation at this juncture.

Talking to media persons after addressing a film festival here on Monday, the Senate chairman warned that unless there was internal stability, terrorists and extremist forces would continue to gain strength. He said these extremist forces could be eliminated through democracy and democratic system.

Raza Rabbani said that if the parliament was strong and all the state institutions work within their domain, the country can become strong for which our forefathers gave immense sacrifices. He said all the political parties should take part in the Senate elections.

Earlier addressing the festival, the Senate chairman said that women across the country recognize Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto as a philosophy and role model. He said the late PPP leader formed a national Front for the autonomy of the provinces.