ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Romania Nicolae Goia Monday said that his country was aiming to take annual bilateral trade with Pakistan up to $500 million in near future as both countries had great potential to promote trade in many areas.

The Romanian ambassador stated this while addressing business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) here on Monday. Mihai Stefan Dinu, Minister Counselor, and Deputy Head of Mission of Economic Affairs also accompanied him at the occasion.

Nicolae Goia said that Pakistan and Romania enjoyed excellent political relations but economic relations were not up to real potential. He said Romania was keen to develop strong economic ties with Pakistan as it was an important country with great potential for business relations.

He said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was an important project for Pakistan as it would promote regional connectivity and bring great economic dividends to Pakistan. He said Romania was also interested in becoming a part of CPEC.

The Romanian envoy said that the security situation was quite better in Pakistan that would help in promoting business and investment activities. He said that Pakistan has the potential to achieve economic development like Japan in next 10-15 years as it has huge natural resources and potential to grow. He assured that his Embassy would work with ICCI to promote contacts between private sectors of Pakistan and Romania.