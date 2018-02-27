KARACHI - SPakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh Senior Vice President Haleem Adil Sheikh has alleged that the rulers are distributing public money to buy vote.

Talking to media on Monday, he blamed the rulers for trying to buy the vote for upcoming general elections. He claimed a close relative of rulers and head of banks were using the funds for political purposes.

He said for last one month huge bank loans were being given to the political people, mostly MNA and MPA of the ruling party. He said they were distributing millions of rupees amongst the political people in the name of youth loans.

The PTI leader said the loan scheme was meant for poor youth of Pakistan, but instead of giving these loans to the young people they were being given on political basis to the blue-eyed boys of the rulers.

He asked the national institutions concerned to take action against the plain political bribery. He said that in past the government jobs were given on political basis and ruling government violated merit.

Haleem said our educated and meritorious youth are being deprived of jobs. He said just before the general elections an advertisement for 1,200 bank jobs was released again, which was a political maneuvering.

He said the PTI condemns all anti-people policies of the government. He demanded of the NAB and other institutions to take notice of these matters and take action against the corrupt elements.

On the other hand, the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) issued a clarification with reference to a statement of PTI leader Haleem, saying that allegations deemed baseless and untrue. The press release issues states that, NBP strongly refutes the baseless acquisitions linked with serving CEO and NBP president who associates no family relations with former federal minister Ishaq Dar.

It further said that, Prime Minister Youth Business Loan (PMYBL) was a concessionary SME loan structured product that the bank was offering to the talented youth.

The centralised processing unit of PMYBL was in Karachi that processes all applications coming in from across the country, it added.

To the allegation about the appointment in NBP, the statement said that appointments at the National Bank of Pakistan were solely made on basis of merit with proper planning and rationale the release concluded.

CBC fails to deliver: PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Samar Ali Khan has said that Cantonment Board Clifton is a white elephant. It has increased the problems of the public rather than solving them.

PTI has got a stay order from Sindh High Court due to ineligibility and also due to the fact that CBC was getting additional charges of Rs 500 from the residents of the area for providing water tanker to resident.

He said this on Monday during the visit of provincial assembly constituency PS-113-CBC’s different regions while talking to respectable personalities of the area.

The PTI legislator said that respected judiciary restricted the CBC to provide water without any additional charges but the CBC management set the orders of the judiciary aside and stopped supply of water tankers in DHA Phase VII Extension, DHA Phase VIII and Hardship Area.

On public complains, we will file a case of contempt of court against criminal acts as well as non-compliance to court orders. Actually, this case will be heard by a double bench of Sindh High Court, he added.

Samar Ali Khan said the people of the area have given their confidence to us by giving their votes to us. We will raise our voice for the solution of their problems on every platform. If any of the institutions doesn’t listen to us, we will never hesitate to knock the door of the court for the sake of justice. The area giving the highest amount of revenue is not even receiving the water which is a basic necessity of life. This is the open proof of ineligibility and criminal ignorance of CBC’s management.