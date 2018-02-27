PESHAWAR - Engineer Saeed Ahmed Khan has assumed the charge of chief executive officer (CEO) of Khyber Pakthunhwa Economic Zone Development and Management Committee (KPEZDMC).

A civil engineer with 23 years of work experience in Canada and Saudi Arabia has been appointed as CEO by the KPEZDMC Board of Directors. He completed Bachelors of Civil Engineering from NED University, Karachi and Maters Degree from University of Waterloo in Canada. He has worked in government and private sectors in Canada for 15 years. In his previous assignment, he was part of team involved in developing the largest industrial city in Saudi Arabia.

Khan strongly believes in teamwork and excellent customer services. His priority as CEO is ensuring transparency, accountability and delivery of commitments in timely manner.