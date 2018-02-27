Karachi-Sindh governor M Zubair has visited the National Stadium and reviewed arrangements being made for Pakistan Super League (PSL) final match scheduled to be played in Karachi next month.

Talking to media, the governor said that PSL final being held in Karachi is great news for cricket enthusiasts of the metropolis in particular and all Karachiites in general. He added that PSL is the pride of Pakistan. “About 90 percent of the renovation work of the stadium first phase has been completed,” said Zubair.

Speaking about the security, he said state-of-the-art security measures have been implemented to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during the final. Wishing all the teams very best, Zubair said last time, foreign players of Peshawar Zalmi visited Pakistan that’s why they have a special place in hearts of Pakistanis. “However, it was unfortunate for Quetta that their overseas players did not come, which cost them the title,” the governor said.

“This time I will personally try to convince the foreign players to come and play here. This is an occasion to be rejoiced by all as it would significantly contribute towards rebuilding image of the once violence prone Karachi,” the governor said. He said close coordination among PCB, NLC and Karachi Cricket Association is a positive development and would benefit the game itself and also the young players. On this occasion, Brigadier Shoaib Ahmad of National Logistics Cell along with former test players Salahuddin (Saloo) and Iqbal Qasim besides Pakistan Cricket Board’s representative, Arshad Khan were also present.

