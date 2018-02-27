RAHIM YAR KHAN-Under police patronage, a camel fight was held in violation of the ban near village Veeha of Ehsanpur area, some 57km from here.

Some influential landlords allegedly organised the fight in an open riverbed field where people started gambling on the camel fights.

Before the fight, the decorated camels were brought to the spot.

Hundreds of people gathered to see the camel fight and visitors told that Rs300,000 to Rs400,000 was rate on common fight and Rs1 million to Rs1.5 was fixed for final contest.

According to sources, the residents of the area complained the police high-ups against gambling but SP (Investigation) Shahnawaz Chachar allegedly did not deploy police at nearby Abadpur police station so as to facilitate the camel fight organisers.

The Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is responsible for monitoring the illegal fight of animals in the province with coordination of livestock department. But the authority does not seem functional because it was second camel fight during a month.

When contacted, the SP did not attend the call made by this correspondent for his version. The gamblers included Noor Elahi Gopang of Sadiqabad, Abdul Salam Chandia of Doulatpur and Munir Bohar of Khanpur.