Islamabad-Vice Chancellor Air University AVM (R) Faaiz Amir on Monday inaugurated activities of the Students’ Week 2018.

Addressing on the occasion, the vice chancellor stressed the need of following Quaid-e-Azam’s vision for achieving success in life. He said that games were not only a source of entertainment but also inculcated discipline among the people.

“In every contest there are always a winner and a loser”, the VC said, adding that sportsman spirit was the most positive virtue of accepting opponent’s success with respect and dignity. He quoted Quaid-e-Azam’s motto of “Unity, Faith and Discipline” in his address. He further said that healthy sports created courage and tolerance in the life of a student.

The vice chancellor advised the students to believe in fair play, promote integrity and moral values, and ensure sense of responsibility. He also termed the Students’ Week competitions as a symbol of unity in diversity.

He encouraged the students to actively participate in all sports to explore their hidden talents. He lauded the department of physics and mathematics for organizing the week. On the occasion, Convener Students Week Dr Mozaffar Hussain also took oath from eight teams to follow the rules and regulations.

\The students participated in various games such as cricket, football, volleyball, chess, athletics and tug of war. Cultural night, thespian night and singing competitions will also be part of this sports week.