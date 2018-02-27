ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court Monday declared suspension of cellular service by the government for security concerns illegal.

IHC judge Athar Minallah announced the verdict reserved earlier after hearing all the parties — the petitioners and the defendants.

In the 15-page detailed verdict, Justice Athar said: “The petitions are allowed and noted in it and the actions, orders and directives issued by the federal government or the authority (Pakistan Telecommunication Authority), as the case may be, which are inconsistent with the provisions of section 54(3) are declared as illegal, ultra vires and without lawful authority and jurisdiction.”

The judgment read: “The federal government or the PTA are not vested with powers and jurisdiction to suspend or cause the suspension of cellular services or operations on the ground of national security except for as provided in section 54(3) — that is regarding the proclamation of emergency by the president of Pakistan.”

In their petitions, CM Pak Limited and other citizens of Islamabad had contended that their fundamental rights were violated when the cellular services were suspended. The petitioners had challenged the PTA directives regarding the off and on the suspension of the cellular networks service.

It was argued that they were licence-holders and had gotten radio frequency spectrum through an open bidding and that they were compelled by the PTA from time to time to suspend its services on the basis of mere apprehensions, which, on the one hand, infringes the fundamental rights and on the other hand, causes a breach of companies’ obligations to the customers in providing uninterrupted voice and data services.

Similarly, citizens had contended that off and on the suspension of mobile phone service on the pretext of security was annoying and a violation of their fundamental rights.

They had maintained that the practice was also illegal under the Pakistan Telecommunications (Reorganization) Act, 1996. They had adopted that the mobile phone services usually remain suspended during the protests, sit-ins, Muharram, Rabiul Awal, important funerals and Chehlum, and sometimes, during the Lal Masjid cleric’s sermons.

The counsel for CM Pak had argued that services under the licence could only be disconnected either under clause 6.21 or clause 6.71 and sub-section 3 of section 54 in the case in case the president of Pakistan proclaims an emergency.

It was argued that the federal government, through a policy directive issued under section 8 of the PTA Act, cannot empower the authority to suspend the cellular services in disregard of the provisions of section 54. And if operations are suspended under section 54 then the federal government is required to compensate the licencees for the losses, the counsel had contended.

Justice Athar observed: “The government to authorise any person or persons to intercept calls and messages or to trace calls through any telecommunication system in the context of national security or in an apprehension of the commission of any offence. Sub section (2) of section 54 provides that during war or hostilities against Pakistan by a foreign power or internal aggression or for the defence or security of Pakistan, the federal government shall have preference and priority in telecommunication systems over any licencee. Under sub section (3) of section 54 federal government can ‘cause suspension of operations’, functions or services of any licencee for such time as it may deem necessary. However, this provision is only confined to the eventuality or happening of the ‘proclamation of emergency by the president”.

The IHC said: “The federal government was not empowered to issue any policy directives under section 8 of the PTA Act which was inconsistent with section 54(3). To the extent of inconsistency, the policy directive will be ultra vires and void.”