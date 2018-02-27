LAHORE - Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) achieved yet another landmark towards energy security of the country, as Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project started electricity generation Monday. The first generating unit, put into operation has started providing electricity to the National Grid.

To mark the significant development of electricity generation from the first unit, Wapda Chairman Muzammil Hussain visited Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project.

Highlighting significance of the project in economic development and social uplift of the country, he said that prime minister will formally inaugurate the project in 2nd week of March.

Under the project, three electric power generating units – each of them having capacity of 470 MW – have been installed at the Tunnel 4 of Tarbela Dam.

The first unit has started electricity generation. The second unit is scheduled to be commissioned by end of April, while the third unit is schedule to start electricity generation by end of May, this year.

It merits a mention that the 1410 MW-Tarbela 4th Extension is a component of least-cost energy generation plan.

With completion of the project, generation capacity of the existing Tarbela Hydel Power Station will increase to 4888 MW from the existing 3478 MW.

The project will provide 3.84 billion units of electricity to the National Grid per annum. Annual benefits of the project have been estimated at Rs 30 billion. The project will pay back its cost in just three years.